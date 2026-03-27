Long delays at San Diego International Airport due to air traffic control staffing issues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Air traffic control staffing issues caused major delays at the San Diego International Airport Thursday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the average delay at the airport reached 88 minutes as of 7:00 p.m.

The FAA cited staffing issues as the reason for the delays.

Meanwhile, Flight Aware said a total of 194 flights were delayed Thursday.

The delays come as travelers also face long TSA wait times. Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered Homeland Security to pay TSA agents who have gone weeks without paychecks amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Locally, airport officials urge travelers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before their flight departures.

"We appreciate the ongoing commitment from TSA, FAA and our partner airlines to maintain the safety and reliability of the national transportation system during this challenging time. Our focus remains on ensuring a safe and efficient airport experience," the airport said.

Click here to check current delays at the San Diego International Airport.