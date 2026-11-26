SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport saw calm conditions and no major delays the day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

On Wednesday, there were only a few delays at the airport, but nothing lasting more than 15 minutes. Some flights were even departing ahead of schedule.

AAA expects nearly 6 million people will travel by air this holiday weekend.

San Diego International expects to see close to a million passengers over the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs Friday, November 20 through Monday, November 30.

Airport officials say that is a jump of 8 to 10% compared with the same period last year.

Many travelers Wednesday had the nationwide ground stop from a few weeks ago on their mind, but were hoping for an easy travel day.

Some said they showed up earlier just in case, while others said they were prepared for crowds and were surprised when they arrived and saw things were pretty calm.

"A little bit of traffic in our uber but otherwise things have been really smooth so far and we're expecting that things will continue to go well, I guess we're you're optimist travelers, we're just happy to have a good experience and hopefully no whammies hopefully nothing goes wrong," Alaina Beaver, who is traveling home to Denver, said.

Some travelers remained cautious given the recent disruption. One woman we spoke with was stuck for four days in Houston during the nationwide groundstop.

"I was actually scared; I'm like, I don't think we should be traveling this soon, but we're here for the holidays. We're making it work and we're just going to keep that good, cheerful holiday spirit and hope that everything goes smoothly," Jazmin Cyprian, who is traveling to Dallas, said.

There have been no major delays at the airport, with flights moving as expected.

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