Travelers at San Diego International react to potential domestic air travel vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It may not just be a face mask requirement for flying the friendly skies.

Doctor Anthony Fauci stating on a podcast called The Skimm and during an MSNBC interview that he’d support a domestic air travel vaccine mandate if the president makes that decision.

While that decision hasn’t been made, Fauci says that it’s on the table and being discussed.

It’s something some passengers touching down in San Diego wouldn’t be opposed to.

“Mostly, I’d be unaffected because I’m already vaccinated. So, I wouldn’t exactly mind. I do understand the importance,” Onyedika Molokwu, visiting from Nashville, said.

“I mean, I’m going to whatever I have to do to continue to travel, to keep the freedoms for myself. So, if that’s part of the deal, then I’m for it.” Tim Fyke, a frequent flyer, said.

“It would make me feel a lot better knowing that they’re protected,” Francine Shore, who is visiting San Diego, said.

While some frequent fliers might be okay with the possibility, one organization isn’t.

The U.S. Travel Association issuing their own statement on Fauci’s comment about this possible vaccine mandate saying in part,

“U.S. Travel has long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel. Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.”

U.S. Travel also adding that it still encourages eligible people to get vaccinated for their safety and for others.

Shore, who’s traveling with a young daughter who can’t get vaccinated yet, doesn’t see the possible mandate being an issue for them.

“Well, we’d just go with driving vacations if that’s what it took,” Shore said.

A possibility that some passengers wouldn't be surprised to see happen for future flights.

“We are more aware of what’s going on right now. And if we can have something that can stop it, especially for the children, why not?” Liliana Adanasil, who flew into San Diego, said.

“Whatever happens; happens. I just think it’s all of our job to help each other. Because there are children who can’t get it. So, if we all do our part that’s all we can do,” Shore said.

There are some airline companies like United that are requiring employees but not passengers to get vaccinated.

Many of the people who ABC 10News spoke to weren’t opposed to a mandate.

Others either tell us that they did have opinion about a possibly air travel vaccine mandate but didn’t want speak with ABC 10News or didn’t want to comment at all on the issue.

