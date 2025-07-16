Trash pickup in South Bay to resume as work stoppage comes to an end

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The work stoppage that has left trash across Chula Vista and in other South Bay cities uncollected for just over a week is over.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Republic Services said its South Bay employees were back on the job Wednesday and resuming regular service “as quickly as possible.”

The company added, “We ask our residential customers to leave their containers out until they are serviced. We empathize with the community’s frustration that this situation has caused.”

ABC 10News reached out to City of Chula Vista officials to confirm the end of the work stoppage, but no one has responded as of the publication of this story.

Last week, Republic Services workers in Boston went on strike, demanding better pay and benefits.

In several cities across the U.S., including locations in the South Bay, thousands of Republic Services workers showed their support for the striking Boston employees by walking off the job.

As a result, trash was not picked up in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa over the past several days.

Earlier this week, Chula Vista leaders considered declaring a city state of emergency if the work stoppage went on for several more days.

There is no immediate word on if the Boston-based workers agreed to end their strike.