Transgender woman shares her side of story at Santee City Council meeting amid YMCA locker room controversy

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A transgender woman at the center of controversy over an incident at a YMCA stood before the Santee City Council and community members to tell her side of the story.

During Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, Christynne Wood addressed city officials and others to explain what happened on that day in late December.

“It appears that I inadvertently caused quite a scandal on the morning of Thursday, December 29th, 2022,” Wood said during public comment.

As ABC 10News has previously reported, the issue at hand stems from a 17-year-old girl who said she saw the backside of a transgender woman in the shower at the Cameron Family YMCA.

That person was Wood.

She said seeing the love and support from those at the meeting is giving her energy.

“And I’m running on this love and this truth. And guess what? Here you are helping spread that truth. How amazing are you after all,” Wood said.

She added, “Honey, I don’t run from lies and threats and bullies. That’s just not in my DNA.”

After Wood shared her personal story, stating she is fully transitioned and the impact this situation has had on the transgender community during public comment during the meeting, there were some who had a different stance from Wood’s.

“If everyone can be a woman, then no one is a woman. If feelings now drive and supercede basic biology, then anything goes,” a woman said during public comment said.

“We are not going to bow down to your gender ideology cult. We’re not. Your fantasy land; it doesn’t make it real because it’s your fantasy land. So, here’s what needs to happen tonight, you guys, while you still have your (expletive) do something about it,” another woman said during public comment said.

One person who spoke out for Wood was Dr. Bonnie Price, who has known Wood for two decades.

“When people can get remedies for pain, we use medical science. There’s joy in her that she hasn’t felt in years,” Price said.

Others who attend the same YMCA as Wood voiced their opinion to support compassion in the community.

“Dignity, equity and respect for all citizens of Santee and, hopefully, supporting safe spaces where everybody has a place to go and feel connected and supported,” said Sherise Stark, who spoke at the meeting during public comment.

Santee’s mayor said that he and the vice mayor have met with the YMCA and the legal team to make sure everyone feel protected and valued in the community.