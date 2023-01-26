Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The debate over a transgender woman’s use of a female locker room continued Wednesday.

Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.

Supporters of Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, 66, held the transgender flag and posters saying “we love Chrissy.”

Those opposed to her use of the locker room showed up early to grab a spot.

Richard Mutch, a Santee resident, gave a reporter a copy of his pre-written comments in which he calls on Wood to prove she is no longer a male.

Wood, 66, has become the center of international attention in recent weeks for using the female locker room at the Cameron YMCA in Santee.

The controversy started after a 17-year-old girl said she felt uncomfortable following a visit to the YMCA in December.

Rebecca Phillips, told a January 11th Santee City council meeting, that after swimming laps in December as she was showering: “I saw a naked male in the women’s locker room.”

She later clarified in media interviews she didn’t see the person’s frontside and instead saw the backside.

At least four sheriff’s deputies were present at the meeting Wednesday and keeping an eye on the crowd.

Wood is expected to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting as she attempts to correct inaccuracies she said have been reported about her.

Wood said she started the transition process in 2016 and has been misgendered as a man.

“I’m a woman. I mean everything medically has been attended to. If you ask my doctor who’s also my gynecologist, I think that answers that question,” Wood told ABC10News.

