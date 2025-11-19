Tierrasanta restaurant reaches 50th year after community steps in to save it

SAN DIEGO (KTGV) — A community campaign to save a local restaurant in Tierrasanta has helped them go from the brink of closing to celebrating its 50th year in business.

You may remember Gaetano’s from our story in August, where they were weeks away from having to shut their doors forever.

But once the community heard about it, they rallied together to save it.

Tierrasanta residents are keeping Gaetano’s restaurant busy.

“How long you been coming here?” I asked.

“Gaetano’s? Since its inception, so 50 years,” said Ken Wilson, a long-time customer.

That 50th anniversary was Monday, Nov. 17.

A milestone that was almost out of reach.

“August was very difficult, and the months before August were very difficult. We were barely making it,” said Nota Provataris, the owner’s daughter who also works at the restaurant.

Not too long ago, nearly 5 decades of hard work looked like it was coming to an end.

The Provataris family behind the business was running out of hope.

“The economy is so bad lately that I don't know if we can still keep the doors open,” Nota said back when we first spoke to her in August.

Ken Wilson, who had been coming to Gaetano’s restaurant ever since its opening, was stunned.

“It was actually channel 10News and the story that you broke a couple of months ago that informed us and and that's how I found out,” said Wilson. “Shock and sadness and, and then it's what, what can we do?”

The community felt the same, and after our story aired…

“We have been busy after August, after everybody saw the news, and Tierrasanta has been supporting us ever since,” said Nota.

The orders started rolling in from longtime customers…

“It's been a place of great memories, great food and, and lasting friendships,” said Wilson.

To unfamiliar faces wanting to support a local, family-owned business.

“We have new customers now,” said Nota.

“From everywhere,” Petros Provataris, the owner, chimed in.

Wilson and fellow Tierrasanta resident Theresa Duncan didn’t want to just help the restaurant reach 50; they wanted to incorporate Gaetanos’ anniversary into San Diego history.

“So we, we submitted a petition to the to the mayor asking that he honor November 17, 2025 as as Gaetano's in Tierrasanta Day,” said Wilson.

“Thank you very, very much,” said Provataris. “It's so many hard work, you know, and I'm so excited, you know, it's 50 years, not too many places stay 50 years.”

So for now the phone will keep ringing, the dough will stay handmade, and the doors will stay open- hopefully for another 50 years.