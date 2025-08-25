Local restaurant may have to close doors, months away from 50th year in business

TIERRASANTA, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s a routine near and dear to the owner of Gaetano’s Restaurant: Making fresh pizzas with his own hands.

The nearly 50 years of practice doesn't hurt when it comes to passing on the skill.

“Now my son is learning actually, to make a pizza. He's 3 1/2, and he's been making pizzas,” said Nota Provataris, the daughter of the owner who also works at the restaurant.

The teacher? Petros Provataris.

He came to San Diego in 1974 after being in the Greek Navy.

Now loyal customers know him as Peter, the owner of Gaetano’s.

“And they love Peter, who makes their pizzas and it means a lot, generations over generations have been here, and it's just all about family,” said Shelley Denicholas, head waitress at the restaurant.

Gaetano's Restaurant has been serving Tierrasanta for almost five decades.

This location is separately owned from other Gaetano’s in the county, making its own mark on Tierrasanta.

“For the whole 50 years that we've been in business, we have been supporting all the little league, the football, the schools, the churches,” Denicholas said.

According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices were up 2.7% from last year.

As customers feel the impact on their own expenses, cutting down on spending means empty tables and booths for local businesses.

“I grew up in this restaurant, and I would love to continue what my dad has started, but the economy is so bad lately that I don't know if we can still keep the doors open,” Provataris said.

The Provataris family is hoping to at least make it to November 17- That marks 50 years.

“If we continue on at the rate we are going, do you think we will make it to that anniversary?” I asked.

“I hope so, but I don't think it's possible,” Provataris said.

While there’s fear the restaurant might not reach the milestone, it’s still made its mark

“My dad has worked so hard for 50 years to be here; it's our life, Gaetano’s is our life,” Provataris said.

