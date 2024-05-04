Three bodies discovered near spot where Australian brothers, friend disappeared

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico (KGTV) — Three bodies were found by Mexican authorities Friday night during an ongoing search for a group of surfers in south Ensenada, according to the Baja California state attorney general.

Although the bodies were found during the search, it is not confirmed the remains belonged to San Diego resident Jack Carter and his friends from Australia, Callum and Jake Robinson.

State Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade said forensic exams were ordered to identify the bodies.

The search for the men began at the end of April when family and friends told ABC 10News that they had lost contact with them.

Friends and family told ABC 10News the group was on a surfing trip to celebrate a birthday. They said they last heard from the group on April 27 and grew worried when they didn't check into their Airbnb in Rosarito as planned and when Callum did not return to work in San Diego.

According to the Baja California state attorney general, three people are under investigation, and arrest warrants were secured for the charge of forcible disappearance of people.

The FBI confirmed it is working with Mexican authorities on the investigation.

