Thousands of San Diegans left without power on Black Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of San Diegans were without power on Friday, after high winds prompted power safety shutoffs on Thanksgiving Day.

As of Friday at 9 a.m., there were about 4,400 outages throughout San Diego County, according to the SDG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs website. The outages were planned power safety shutoffs “due to unsafe conditions in the area" and primarily located in the East County areas, including:

Alpine

Boulevard

Campo Reservation

Cuyapaipe Reservation

Descanso

La Jolla Reservation

Pala

Pauma Reservation

Pauma Valley

Potrero

Viejas Reservation

Power safety shutoffs were ordered amid a red flag warning issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Friday.

On Thanksgiving Day, more than 5,000 SDG&E customers woke up without power due to the public safety power shutoffs.

An SDG&E spokesperson reiterated that Emergency Power Shutoffs are their absolute last resort. Residents can check if their homes fall in the Public Safety Power Shutoff zone HERE.

Community resource centers were opened for residents impacted by outages Friday:

Descanso Community Resource Center, 9545 River Drive, Descanso, 91916. (Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Potrero Community Resource Center, 24550 Highway 94 Potrero, 91963. (Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

One large outage of about 1,300 SDG&E customers was centered around Coronado and North Island, but not related to power safety shutoffs.

