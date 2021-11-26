San Diego's Weather Forecast for Nov. 26, 2021: Red Flag Warning ends today

The Red Flag Warning continues through 6 p.m. Friday. Santa Ana winds will not be as strong Friday as they were Thursday, and will taper off throughout the day. Gusts could still hit the 40-50 MPH range during that time frame. Humidity remains low and temperatures stay warm though, so fire risk continues to be a concern.

Temperatures Friday will remain warmer than the seasonal average, with highs in the 70s along the coast and lower 80s inland. Into Saturday, temperatures will cool down a few degrees, warming back up Sunday.

The next week remains fairly mild in San Diego County with temperatures not fluctuating too much and sunny skies dominating. No rain is in the forecast.

Friday's highs:

Coast: 74-81º

Inland: 78-84º

Mountains: 59-69º

Deserts: 76-81º

