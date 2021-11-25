Customers prepare for possible SDG&E power shutoff amid red flag warning

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of San Diego County residents are preparing for SDG&E's Emergency Power Shutoff for Thanksgiving. ABC 10News crews saw many people purchasing generators and filling up propane tanks Wednesday evening.

It has been a very busy evening for Dani Athore at Quick Trip in El Cajon.

"We're just kind of busy, especially because of the holidays," cashier Dani Athore said.

Customers were lining up to refill their propane tanks. Donald Altom said he rarely uses electricity in his El Cajon home. So the potential for a Public Safety Power Shutoffs [PSPS] won't affect him too badly.

"I use propane for cooking, dryer, heating, all of it," Altom said. "I even got propane lanterns, so I'll be ok."

On Monday, SDG&E announced the potential for blackouts in fire-prone areas, including Escondido, Ramona, El Cajon, and Alpine. They did this after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning between 9 pm Wednesday and 6 pm Friday, which could possibly make for a pitch-black Thanksgiving break for up to 53,000 San Diego County residents.

"It's something you learn to live with," Pine Valley resident Meg Vinton laughed.

Vinton said she has lived through a few PSPS's in the last few years.

"We were able to stay with family, and I took showers at the gym a lot," Vinton said.

She, too, was getting her propane tanks filled Wednesday evening. She said it would be used to heat her home. But if SDG&E shuts off the power, she has a plan B: Hop in her RV, head to the desert a few days early, and use the propane there.

"We had planned to go on Friday or Saturday, but we will probably head out early and hang out in the desert," Vinton said.

An SDG&E spokesperson reiterated that Emergency Power Shutoffs are their absolute last resort. They hope that they do not have to shut anyone's power, especially over the holiday weekend.

Residents can check if their homes fall in the Public Safety Power Shutoff zone HERE.