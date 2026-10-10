Target robbery in Vista turns into police pursuit, stopped in Oceanside, police say

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — A robbery at a Vista Target turned into a police pursuit that ended in Oceanside Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say that there was a burglary at the Vista Target at 1571 University Drive that turned into a strong-arm robbery.

A pursuit ensued after the suspect, a female caretaker, and a male passenger started to head west.

Authorities believe the male passenger may be being held against their will by the caretaker.

The suspect crashed into two different cars off of Emerald Drive.

The pursuit ended near westbound 78 and Jefferson Road in Oceanside.

It's unclear how the vehicle was stopped.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.