SWAT team responds to San Diego High School following pursuit, shooting

Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 00:59:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A SWAT team has surrounded San Diego High School, where a suspect who reportedly fired at officers is believed to be hiding.

According to San Diego Police, officers were involved in a pursuit that started in the south bay Monday night.

The department says shots were fired between National City Police and the suspect.

After the chase, the SWAT team was called to San Diego High School where the suspect is believed to be hiding.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

