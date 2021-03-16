Menu

Shooting of bounty hunter sparks Chula Vista manhunt

Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:17:58-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities launched a search for a man suspected of shooting a bounty hunter during the serving of a warrant in Chula Vista Monday night.

A team of bounty hunters went to a home in the 600 block of East J Street at around 8:40 p.m. to serve a warrant for and arrest Christopher Marquez, who was wanted on a parole hold and for failure to yield. However, when the team attempted to make contact with him, Marquez allegedly pulled a firearm from his car and shot at the bounty hunters.

During the gunfire, a bounty hunter -- identified as retired police officer Jeremy Clark -- was hit in the upper arm and leg. He was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, and fellow bounty hunter Jessie Nunez said Clark suffered a shattered ankle, with the bullet lodged too close to an artery to be removed.

Chula Vista police said Clark was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Nunez told ABC 10News that 7-9 shots were fired, and he then saw Marquez get into his injured partner’s car and drive away. The car was spotted several blocks away, but Marquez was nowhere to be found.

Police brought in a SWAT unit and drone to help in the search for Marquez. With the suspect believed to have returned to the house on East J Street, SWAT used flash bangs to get Marquez to come out of the home. After obtaining a search warrant, SWAT entered the house at around 7 a.m. Tuesday but could not locate Marquez.

As of 12 p.m., Marquez has not been found.

A description of Marquez was not immediately released, but police considered him armed and dangerous.

Police urged the public to call 911, and not confront Marquez, if he is spotted.

