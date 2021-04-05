National City police: Man fires shots at officers after stop outside Jack in the Box

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Shots were fired following a traffic stop in National City early Monday morning, leading to a police search for the person who opened fire at officers.

At around 2:45 a.m., National City police pulled over a Honda Civic outside Jack in the Box restaurant in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the car was reported stolen.

As officers surrounded the car, which was stopped outside of the restaurant's drive thru, police ordered the evacuation of the restaurant and the parking lot.

The driver and a passenger got out of the car and were detained, but National City police said: "A rear passenger exited the car and fled on foot refusing to comply with officer’s commands. Two officers gave chase after the male, who ran onto the on ramp of E. 7th Street for northbound Interstate 5. The suspect turned toward the officers and fired multiple gun shots at the officers. Both officers returned fire and the suspect continued to run westbound across the freeway. At this moment, it is unclear if the suspect was struck or is injured. The two officers involved were not injured."

A search was launched for the man, prompting the closure of 8th Avenue from I-5 to National City Blvd., the 8th Avenue on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, and the I-5 off-ramp to Main St./Division St.

A description of the man was not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.