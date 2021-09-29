Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Surge in non-COVID respiratory infections among children in SD County

items.[0].image.alt
Kaiser Permanente
Surge in non-COVID respiratory infections among children in SD County
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:43:50-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Local pediatric wards are starting to fill up with respiratory infections other than COVID-19.

“This is a concerning trend,” said Dr. Saloni Rao, pediatrician at Kaiser San Marcos, says her hospital and ICU beds are filling up with children battling non-COVID respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In most cases, they lead to the common cold, but this summer, it’s been a different story.

“With the pandemic and the restrictions last winter, kids weren’t getting these common illnesses and building this low-lying immunity … Children are just getting sicker this season,” said Dr. Rao.

In the past month, the positive test rate for those illnesses at Kaiser Permanente hospitals has climbed to 30% in children, up from 10% in June.

Those latest positivity rates are up 60% to 80% from last September.

Dr. Rao says while there has also been an increase in non-COVID infections among adults, she calls the surge among children, significant, with the youngest being the most vulnerable.

"Infants and toddlers, in particular, are having more severe illnesses,” said Dr. Rao.

She says that's led to a shortage of pediatric beds. She worries about what the winter could bring.

“We're starting to see some influenza cases pop up. So over the coming months — as influenza cases rise — imagine what will happen. We’re bound to overrun doctors offices and ERs,” said Dr. Rao.

Dr. Rao has a message to parents: make your flu shot appointments and continue to take precautions.

“Handwashing, hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and masking … Take all available measures to protect yourself,” said Dr. Rao.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19