Negotiations resume as Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers strike for 12th day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The union representing Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers are resuming negotiations with hotel officials on Thursday and Friday.

Negotiations resumed as the worker strike entered its 12th day. Unite Here Local 30 said it was not allowed to share when their meeting with the hotel began.

The last time the union said it was supposed to have a negotiation meeting with the hotel was the Tuesday after Labor Day.

With two weeks of striking, more than 700 union workers -- from bellmen to concierges, housekeepers, kitchen staff, and front desk agents -- are still going strong, demanding higher wages, fair staffing, and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.

Dani Miskell, KGTV Hilton Bayfront union member on strike for day 12.



Janelle Crowder, a barista at the Starbucks inside the Hilton Bayfront, said she joined the strike because the hotel cut down her hours right before Labor Day weekend.

"Normally, we always got 40 hours; it's pretty much been less than that," Crowder said. "We used to close at 4 p.m., and now we close at 2 p.m."

Andrew Hohm, a front desk agent at the Hilton Bayfront, also said staffing cuts have hurt his job.

"We want to make sure that our guests coming in always have a wonderful experience, and whenever we're short-staffed, it does affect their check-in process, and it kind of hurts that first impression we put on the guests," Hohm said.

Unite Here Local 30 sent a statement earlier in the week and claimed they saw temporary jobs posted to fill the void of their strikers that paid more than the current employees.

Dani Miskell, KGTV Strikers walking out on for the 12th day on the job at the Hilton Bayfront hotel.



"The online job post for temporary dishwashers on September 1 offered $24.26 an hour, while current Hilton Bayfront dishwashers make only $23.30 an hour. The online job post for temporary housekeepers offered $26 an hour, while current Hilton Bayfront housekeepers make $24.05 an hour. The online job post for temporary bartenders offered $26 an hour, while current bartenders make the minimum wage,” United Here Local 30 stated.

ABC 10News checked Hilton's career page and found no listing for the Hilton Bayfront hotel's dishwasher, housekeeper, or bartending positions.

ABC 10News also contacted the Hilton Bayfront on Wednesday and was still waiting to hear back as of the the publication of this story.

In their last statement, on Sept. 2, hotel officials said, in part: "We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair and reasonable agreement that is beneficial to both our valued Team Members and to our hotel."