Hilton Bayfront Hotel workers strike for third day as bargaining meeting stalls

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hilton Bayfront Hotel workers were back on the picket lines Tuesday as a nationwide strike entered its third day.

Unite Here Local 30 said it was supposed to have another chance to negotiate with the hotel on Tuesday, but the union said the hotel canceled the meeting on Sunday.

The meeting cancellation came just one day after more than 700 union workers' contracts expired, and on the same day the strike started.

No new date for negotiations has been announced yet.

However, the stalled negotiations have not broken the spirit of the workers on the picket line.

The union said its plan going forward is to continue striking everyday, with an updated shift schedule from 4 a.m. to 11p.m.

"I think we're getting bigger as we get along with the strike. I think everybody is aware that we have one goal and fight for our rights," Ray De Leon, a union worker, said.

The union said it has been in negotiations with the hotel for two months, demanding better wages and protection against staffing and service cuts.

The union said it's also pushing for another specific bargain.

"I think our most expensive proposal is to get the lowest paid workers, the non-tip workers, a $5 a year raise, and so far the company has offered us zero in return, so they haven't even made an economic proposal," Bridgette Browning, the President of Unite Here Local 30, said.

ABC 10News sent follow-up emails to the hotel. Hilton's most recent statement said:

"Hilton San Diego Bayfront makes every effort to maintain a cooperative and productive relationship with UNITE HERE Local 30, a union that represents some of our Team Members. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair and reasonable agreement that is beneficial to both our valued Team Members and to our hotel. We are also fully committed to providing guests with our signature hospitality and have contingency plans in place to ensure operations continue to run as smoothly as possible."