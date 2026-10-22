State workers in San Diego walk off job in historic one-day strike over pay and health care

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of California state workers walked off the job in San Diego on Wednesday, staging a one-day strike -- the first in the union's history -- as they demand better pay and health care benefits.

The workers gathered outside the state building in San Diego, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to negotiate a new contract.

SEIU Local 1000 represents more than 100,000 workers statewide, including DMV employees, state nurses and workers at the Employment Development Department. They've been without a contract since June and say Newsom's administration isn't negotiating.

"We're just trying to force the administration to come back and bargain with us fairly," Dorrie Steadman said. Steadman is president of the San Diego area SEIU Local 1000 and a state nurse at Donovan Correctional Facility.

The union workers are asking for better wages, health care benefits and respect. Many said Wednesday they just want enough to afford to live where they work.

"I have members who live in their cars. I have members who live on the other side of the border who take hours out of their day just to cross the border because they can't afford to live in the communities that they work in," Steadman said.

Union members say the state won't even come to the table. Their contract expired more than 100 days ago.

"At the bargaining table, we passed proposals to the state and the state countered with zero across the board," Tom Krieger said. Krieger is vice chair of bargaining for Unit 4: Office and Allied and a DMV employee.

"It was a slap in the face. We felt disrespected. You know, a negotiation is a back and forth, and when the other side has nothing to say to you, I mean, that's not bargaining," Krieger said.

Newsom's office did not respond to ABC 10News' request for comment about the one-day strike and the workers' demands.

"We keep California moving. If it wasn't for the state workers who work in the state agencies. You would show up and there'd be nobody there to help you," Steadman said.