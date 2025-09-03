Standoff between suspect and deputies forces evacuation of elementary school in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says a SWAT standoff with a suspect was underway near the 1500 block of Royal Vista Drive in Ramona on Wednesday afternoon. The standoff forced the evacuation of a nearby school, Hanson Elementary, "out of an abundance of caution."

Deputies say students and staff were relocated to the Ramona Community Montessori School in the 1000 block of Ramona Street. Parents were encouraged to pick up their children there.

SDSO says the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team is on the scene.

"We will provide updates as information becomes available," the sheriff's office wrote on X.

As of 1:45 p.m., deputies were still on the scene.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity near the 1500 block of Royal Vista Drive in Ramona.@SDSheriff Deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation and @EscondidoPolice are on scene due to a SWAT Standoff. The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is also responding.… pic.twitter.com/mFyPAUkyYC — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 3, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist to the area to gather more information.