Spark Interactive makes its first school visit at Canyon Hills High

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A mobile Holocaust education classroom made its first official school visit this week, bringing immersive lessons to students at Canyon Hills High School in San Diego.

Spark Interactive is a 600-square-foot classroom on 18 wheels, packed with touchscreens, tablets, and state-of-the-art technology designed to give students an immersive, interactive, and inspiring experience learning about the Holocaust and their role in confronting hate today.

About 200 Canyon Hills students, mostly sophomores and juniors, are going through interactive lessons inside the trailer, which is designed to bring Holocaust education to life for a new generation.

The trailer focuses on the rise of Nazi Germany and the techniques Hitler used to dehumanize Jews and other minority groups, leading to the murder of more than 6 million people.

"We are looking to spark conversations. We are looking to spark action," says Darren Schwartz, Founding Director of the Legacy of Light Goldberg Institute for Holocaust Education. "So it's not just the learning of the material, but it's the 'so what' of it all. What will students take with them when they leave?"

The multi-million dollar trailer arrives at a critical moment. Data from a state study shows just 1 in 4 California school districts teaches about genocide and the Holocaust, despite a state law requiring it.

Principal Dr. Erica Renfree said she wanted Canyon Hills to be the first school to host the trailer, and the visit has generated excitement on campus.

"I just think it's so powerful. I think all the schools should be using technology such as this in order to empower our students to take a look at not only Holocaust education but human rights education and build that empathy not only on our campuses but with one another at different schools and within the community," Renfree said.

Renfree said seeing the trailer for the first time made an immediate impression. She wanted her school to be the first to have it on campus.

"When I saw it, I was completely transformed," Dr. Renfree says. "Not only is it all pretty much technology-based, which the students absolutely love, but they also get a really good education in Holocaust education, which is also really human rights education...

"Students are able to make parallels between what is happening now, what has happened in our own history, and then how some of those things have led to other things such as the Holocaust. But they're able to make those connections in their classrooms and with the lessons that we're offering that go along with this."

In May, ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons got an early tour of the state-of-the-art trailer before it debuted. Now it is on a mission to bring the lessons of the Holocaust to a new generation.

Student Hazel Chalcraft said the experience reinforced her commitment to learning.

"I already know a lot about this, but I am always trying to learn more. I really like asking questions, and I really like answering questions in case there's someone else who didn't know the answer, but I did," Chalcraft said.

Student Aaliyah Colmenares said the format stood out compared to traditional classroom learning.

"I think it was very interactive and, like, it's better than just being in boring old class and reading textbook after textbook," Colmenares said.

Student Aniyah Harris said the lessons carry a broader importance.

"I think it's important, so, like, history doesn't repeat itself. And not to go through this again now," Harris said.

A major donation from San Diego philanthropist Lee Goldberg helped fund the trailer. The Prebys Foundation and several other Jewish institutions across the county also contributed.

Spark Interactive is already booked for 20 more visits to a dozen campuses across the county this school year, hoping to spark more conversation and awareness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

