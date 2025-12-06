Southcrest neighbor reflects on law enforcement's days-long search in neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Southcrest neighborhood is a complete 180 from what it has been for the last few days.

There's no more law enforcement lining the neighborhood on Newton Avenue, and the house at the end of the block is no longer being investigated.

"At first, I was like, I don't know what the heck they're doing, none of my business. So, I keep on working until the last couple of days, start digging holes,” Gonzalo Dominguez, a neighbor, said.

A front row seat is one way to describe the vantage point Dominguez and his family have had over the last couple of days. It was to witness law enforcement's search of the Newton Avenue property.

"It was kind of scary, to be honest. Never seen anything like that. You see that in the movies, not in real life,” Dominguez said.

But an up-close line of sight to a multi-day search for human remains is never something they wanted.

On Friday, the District Attorney's Office told ABC 10News that they found the remains of one person.

It was something that spurned a reaction from Dominguez.

"I want to move. I want to find a better place for my family. That's about it. It's not about me, it's about my family, my children, my wife,” Dominguez said.

When it comes to how the rest of Dominguez’s family is taking in what has happened over the last couple of days, it’s still early.

"I haven't really had the time to sit down and chat about this situation. Because, it's like I said, they just left yesterday. They were here yesterday morning. And so I haven't had time to sit down and ask the question. How are you guys doing? What should we do? Should we stay? Should we go? On my head is like, I'm out of here. As soon as I find something else,” Dominguez said.

The District Attorney's Office said a person of interest in the investigation is 74-year-old Dwight Rhone, one of Gonzalo's former neighbors.

"He seemed normal to me,” Dominguez said. "I say hi to him, hey dude, what's going on, dude? How are you? Have a good day. Go on my way."

While Rhone is currently in jail for charges on a separate crime, Gonzalo has a decision to make: stay in his long-time house or find somewhere else to call home.

"Now you be on my shoes. Let's switch places. Would you be comfortable? Answer that question to yourself, and that's my answer right there. That's all I have to say,” Dominguez said.