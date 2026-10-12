South Bay Residents concerned about sewage-contaminated floodwaters

Although the heaviest rain from Storm Rachel may have passed, residents in the South Bay say the impacts are far from over, as flooding and concerns about sewage contamination continue to affect communities near the Tijuana River Valley.

For people living near Dairy Mart Road, the recent rainfall has once again highlighted what they describe as a persistent problem: runoff and sewage flowing into flood-prone areas, bringing strong odors and concerns about potential health risks.

Kevin Hogan, who lives near the Dairy Mart Road bridge overlooking the Tijuana River Valley, says the combination of heavy rain, flooding and sewage has become a recurring concern.

“Every time we get these rains that come through, we always get devastated because all the backfills, it floods in,” Hogan said.

Hogan says rainfall can intensify the sewage odors in the area, making it difficult for residents to spend time outdoors comfortably.

“I mean, it's hard for you to even catch your breath. It's so, uh, ammonia-like smell,” he said.

He added that people living in nearby homes are affected by the conditions on an ongoing basis.

Residents are particularly concerned about rainwater moving through areas where sewage is present, potentially spreading contaminated material as floodwaters rise and travel through the valley.

Hogan said even relatively modest rainfall can cause flooding near the bridge.

“I always know if we're gonna get three-quarters to one inch of rain. This is flooded out. It's that simple,” he said.

Hogan shared photographs showing the extent of the flooding in recent days, illustrating how quickly conditions can change after rainfall.

For Hogan, the issue is personal. He says he has health problems of his own and believes the conditions in the area make them more difficult to manage.

“I have health issues of my own, and this impacts it tremendously,” he said.

Hogan acknowledged that air purifiers have been distributed to help residents deal with the odors, and he has one in his home. However, he believes those measures do not address the underlying problem.

“I know they're giving out air purifiers, which I have one at home myself, but that's just a Band-Aid to the problem, in my opinion,” Hogan said.

He also expressed concern for others who visit the area, saying he wants members of his club to understand the conditions before coming down to the river valley.

“It's a big concern for me and my fellow club members because I wanna let them know what's going on down here so they don't even bother to come down here,” Hogan said. “Cause I don't want them exposed to this stuff.”

With additional rain possible, residents fear the same cycle of flooding and sewage odors could return.

Hogan hopes local and regional officials will take further action to address the conditions affecting people who live near the Tijuana River Valley.

“We just don't get no help with it,” he said. “And unfortunately, people are gonna suffer.”

While the latest storm has moved through, residents say the broader sewage crisis remains a concern, particularly when rainfall sends water through already vulnerable areas.

As the region prepares for the possibility of more significant storms later in the year, residents like Hogan are calling for lasting solutions to reduce flooding, address sewage contamination, and protect the health and safety of South Bay communities.

