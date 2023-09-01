UPDATE: Suspects of fatal Logan Heights stabbing face 25+ years in prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The two men charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing of a 70-year-old manat a Logan Heights trolley station made their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

According to court records, both Rafael Chavarria and Angelo Vargas could be sentenced to life in prison, depending on the outcome of the trial. Chavarria faces a minimum of 26 years, since he wielded the knife in the attack, court records say. Vargas, meanwhile, faces at least 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to San Diego Police Department Lt. Steve Shebloski, both men were arrested earlier this week: Chavarria was booked Monday evening after he was found at an Imperial Avenue trolley stop, and Vargas was arrested Tuesday morning when officers located him in a camper on K Avenue.

The victim of the stabbing was identified as Michael Goodin. The crime happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, at the Logan Heights trolley stop located in the 3200 block of Commercial Street. SDPD says Goodin was in a brief argument with a small group of men and a woman before a fight broke out.

He was stabbed at least one time in the chest and beaten, per Shebloski. Goodin later died at the hospital.

Chavarria's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 18. Vargas' next court date happens at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. Both men appeared a the San Diego Central Courthouse on Thursday.