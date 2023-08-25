Man, 70, fatally stabbed during fight in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Detectives sought Friday to determine who fatally stabbed a 70-year-old man during a late-night fracas at a Logan Heights trolley station.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault at the transit depot in the 3200 block of Commercial Street found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound to his chest shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Detectives have determined that the victim got into a brief argument with a group of people, leading to a fight in which he was fatally assaulted, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Police had no immediate description of the killer.

"Homicide detectives are currently processing the scene for physical evidence, attempting to locate surveillance video and attempting to locate any witnesses to this incident," Shebloski said Friday afternoon.

