2 arrested on suspicion of stabbing 70-year-old man in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man at a trolley stop in Logan Heights, the San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.

Rafael Chavarria, 36, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Monday at the trolley stop at 1255 Imperial Ave. and Angelo Soto Vargas, 29, was located in a camper in the 3300 block of K Avenue in San Diego and was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the stabbing, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Chavarria and Vargas were booked into the San Diego Central Jail. Chavarria was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and misdemeanor elder abuse. Vargas was booked on suspicion of murder and misdemeanor DUI and elder abuse.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to jail records.

Michael Goodin, 70, of San Diego, was stabbed around 10:32 p.m. Aug. 24 at a trolley stop in the Logan Heights neighborhood, the lieutenant said. Detectives learned Goodin got involved in a brief argument with a small group of men and a woman in the moments before a fight broke out. During the altercation, Goodin was stabbed at least one time in the chest and beaten, Shebloski said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The group fled the area.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-80-8477.