Street closures take effect in Chula Vista due to bayfront project

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Several Chula Vista streets will be closed starting Monday as construction begins on the city’s major bayfront development.

The street closures are due to crews beginning infrastructure work ahead of the full construction of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center near G Street and the Bayside Park.

According to the Port of San Diego, the following closures take effect Aug. 22:

G Street between Marina Parkway and Bayside Parkway (temporarily closed until approximately August 2023)

Port officials stated: “To access Bayside Park and Marine Group Boat Works, use H Street to Marina Parkway to Sandpiper Way, which now extends via a temporary access road. (Access to Bayside Park and Marine Group Boat Works will not be available from Lagoon Drive during the temporary G Street closure.)”

Quay Avenue south of G Street (permanently closed)

Sandpiper Way between Chula Vista Marina and G Street (permanently closed)

Bayside Parkway between Quay Avenue and Sandpiper (permanently closed)

The Bayshore Bikeway, toward the shoreline, is open but some streetside lanes will be closed and detours will be in place for cyclists to follow.