First major projects of Chula Vista Bayfront plan open to public

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning on the Chula Vista Bayfront for two completed projects as part of the city's master plan.

Tuesday, the first major projects in the Chula Vista master plan opened to the public: The Chula Vista RV Resort Park and Sweetwater Bike Path.

The RV site has a mix of 47 short-term vacation cottage rentals along with nearly 200 RV sites. The resort also includes restaurants, a pool, a playground, and opens up to the San Diego Bay and Sweetwater bicycle path and promenade. Chula Vista's Living Coast Discovery Center is also right next door.

The Sweetwater Bike Path was funded by an urban greening grant from the California Natural Resources Agency. It's the first phase of the larger bike and pedestrian path connecting the northern and southern ends of the bayfront.

Eventually, there will be more than 200 acres of parks, open space, walking and biking paths, and trails. It's also set to provide buffers for wildlife habitat along Chula Vista's coast.

Looking ahead, the next big project will be the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, which will be the anchor of the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront master plan.