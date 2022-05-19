Chula Vista bayfront hotel, convention center nearing groundbreaking

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista is moving forward on plans to build a waterfront hotel and convention center.

Both the city council and the port commission voted unanimously to continue on with the process.

Chula Vista councilmember John McCann said the next step is waiting for funding, then groundbreaking will begin. That could happen as soon as any day now and is expected within the next month or two.

The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is a first of its kind for the South Bay and will feature 1,600 hotel rooms and a convention center with four ballrooms, three levels of meeting space and two outdoor lawns.

Once construction begins, it’s expected to take two to three years to complete.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, we’ve been working on this for over two decades and to finally give the people of Chula Vista something that they deserve, the amenities that they will cherish forever, this is a project that will last for over a hundred years,” said McCann.

In addition, an RV resort recently opened nearby.

A full breakdown of the plan can be found here.