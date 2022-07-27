Crews break down construction for Bayfront project in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — "The City of Chula Vista has literally been dreaming about this day for decades," said Port of San Diego Commissioner Ann Moore.

"And it's here now. And we know it is because we see the heavy equipment ... and we're all excited."

Not only did she grow up in Chula Vista, but she’s been involved with the process of changing the City’s Bayfront from the beginning. A journey that’s taken more than two decades.

In May of 2025, this site will become home to the centerpiece of the project. The new 1,600 room, 400 square feet Gaylord Pacific Resort, and Convention Center.

It’s expected to create 4,000 permanent jobs and has a $500 million economic impact on the region each year, putting Chula Vista on the map.

“We have nothing like this. This is a first. This is a great opportunity for the whole rest of the area because it will be a catalyst for development all around.

The expected competition date is by Memorial Day 2025.