National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A taco stand in National City has hundreds of new customers this week after being featured in a TikTok that has generated more than a million views.

In the TikTok, San Diego influencer Jesus Morales stops by the taco stand called Blue Fire Bliss. Morales asks Teodoro Jimenez if he can pay for all the tacos his business can sell over the span of an hour. Jimenez agrees, and they set up signs that read “free tacos.”

In that hour, hundreds of new customers stop by and are thoroughly impressed. After Morales pays Jimenez for all the tacos distributed, he then surprises him with a bonus $1,000 tip.

A tearful Jimenez graciously thanks, Morales.

Since the video went viral, customers have been lining up to support Jimenez and his family business.

ABC 10News caught up with Blue Fire Bliss on Saturday. Jimenez’s son Joshua, who started the businesses alongside his dad, says they’ve changed their hours to keep up with demand.

“Once that went viral…business really began booming,” said Joshua Jimenez.

He says Blue Fire Bliss is now open daily from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Their stand is located just outside of Mex Mart – where they purchase their fresh local ingredients.

Mex Mart, another family-owned local business, says TikTok has benefited them too.

“A lot of people come and get a taco, and then they come in and get a soda, beer, or grab a snack. So it helps us out too,” Cameron Mammo.

Jimenez says Blue Fire Bliss is working towards buying a food truck.

“We definitely see a bigger future for ourselves,” he said.

Morales started a GoFundMe to help them achieve that goal. You can support them by donating here.

Blue Fire Bliss is located at 1740 S 43rd St, San Diego, CA 92113.