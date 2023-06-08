National City police ask for public's help in drive-by shooting investigation

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The National City Police Department is asking the public for help as it continues its investigation into a drive-by shooting in which two young men were shot in the head, yet lived, in February.

NCPD unveiled a new suspect sketch and surveillance video of the vehicle used in the double-attempted homicide during a press conference Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, at 2531 East Plaza Boulevard. Responding officers found a 20-year-old man and a boy, 17, suffering from life-threatening gunshots wounds to their heads, NCPD says.

A surveillance video from the area shows a gray sedan driving away after the shooting. Witnesses described the suspected shooter to police, and their information was enough for a composite sketch.

NCPD describes the shooter as a Hispanic or white man, who is about 18 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has dark hair.

Family members of the victims attended NCPD's press conference, pleading for the community's help to find the suspect.

If you have any information or videos connected to this shooting, reach out to NCPD's Investigations Division at 619-336-4457. You can remain anonymous with your tip by reporting it to Crime Stoppers hereor at 888-580-8477.