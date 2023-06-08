Reward offered for suspect who killed two San Diego teens after Halloween party

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives are asking the public for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect who gunned down two teenagers after a Halloween party in San Diego's National City area last October.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, October 28 at about 11:35 p.m.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Captain Derek Aydelotte said there were "dozens and dozens" of people on the scene when gunfire erupted.

"Panic sets in. People get scared. People run. They flea. That's totally understandable, but what we need is we need people to come forward now," said Captain Aydelotte.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, National City Police received a call about shots fired and two people being down in the 1800 block of East 17th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Edwin Barrera and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera suffering from gunshot wounds.

After emergency crews performed life-saving measures, the young victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulances, where they ultimately died from their injuries.

At a vigil outside of Bonita High School in November, Gillian's mom, Diana Del Valle, told ABC 10News "She was loved by many."

Del Valle spoke again at Thursday's meeting.

"There's really no words that I could express what my family, what I am going through," she said.

A spokesperson for Barrera's family also says "We will not stop fighting for our kids."

Detectives say Barrera and Aguilera went to a Halloween party at a home prior to the shooting. They believe multiple witnesses were at the scene and have not yet been identified or interviewed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4457 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.