Family: teen shot in head in National City making 'miracle' recovery

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members say a National City teen shot in the head while walking to a taco shop, is making a ‘miracle’ recovery.

On a Saturday night in early February, 17-year-old Davey Astorga found himself at his home in National City with several friends.

“I think they were hanging out for a bit, and then they got hungry and went to the taco shop,” said Astoria’s aunt, Victoria Garcia.

Garcia says Davey and his friends headed to a shopping center less than a block away. Near a Firestone auto shop on East Plaza Blvd, there was a hail of gunfire.

“A car driving by, everything is vague. All of a sudden, from one of the boys, they heard gunshots. Everybody went down. He got up, and two boys didn’t,” said Garcia.

Davey and a 20-year-old friend were both critically injured. Davey, shot in the top of his head, was rushed to a hospital.

“Devastating, can't believe this is happening … They didn’t think he was going to survive,” said Garcia.

After a string of surgeries, most of the bullet was removed. Davey opened his eyes.

“We're blessed and lucky he's still alive. God has given him another chance to live,” said Garcia. “It’s a miracle.”

Garcia says the road ahead will be a long one. While Davey recognizes family, conversations are difficult.

“It’s takes him awhile to respond, for him to process it,” said Garcia.

Davey's motor functions has also been affected.

“Right side, at this time, has feeling, but he’s not able to move, not able to walk. The prognosis isn’t clear,” said Garcia.

Davey is a senior at Sweetwater High. His dreams of barber school are now on pause, thanks to the shooter, who remains at large.

Garcia is now making an appeal to the public for information.

“He needs to get justice … There needs to be accountability for these types of acts … The scary part is he’s out there. Next time, he could kill somebody,” said Garcia.

The suspect car is described as a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the NCPD Investigations Division at 619-336-4460 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the teen with medical and other expenses.