Former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas sentenced to probation & community service, avoids jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former Chula Vista Councilwoman who admitted to stealing more than $200,000 from the federal and state governments was in San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon to learn her fate.

Prosecutor Chandelle Boyce wanted to send Andrea Cardenas to six months behind bars, noting the councilwoman should be held to a higher standard as a politician.

But Pedro Bernal, the defense attorney, argued that other San Diego-area politicians who committed financial crimes served no jail time and Cardenas already had lost her job.

Judge Rachel Cano, following a nearly one-hour hearing, sentenced Cardenas to probation, 100 hours of community service and one day in jail, which she already had served.



"There is no justification. No excuse for the mistakes I have made. And the constituents who placed their trust in me — I failed them," Cardenas told the judge.

Cardenas, once a rising South Bay political star, at times choked up as she told the judge she also cares for her parents.

Cardenas pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of grand theft.

The charges involved fraudulently obtaining a COVID-relief loan for $176,227 for a political consulting business with her brother, Jesus. They also pleaded guilty to taking more than $28,000 from the state Employment Development Department while both of them had jobs.

He too pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in custody in a work furlough program and home detention.

During Wednesday's hearing, it was disclosed that her brother was the "mastermind" behind the frauds.

Andrea Cardenas, a Democrat, was accused of giving more than $33,000 to her Chula Vista City Council campaign. She resigned from the council shortly before pleading guilty.

Jesus Cardenas had resigned as a chief of staff to a San Diego City Councilman. He was accused of using $21,000 to pay American Express.

The two must repay the state and federal funds as part of their sentencing.

There still could be other problems for the siblings; there is a state political ethics investigation that involves them regarding campaign funds.

City News Service contributed to this story.