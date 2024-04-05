Chula Vista City Council appoints Rachel Morineau to fill District 4 seat left vacant by Andrea Cardenas

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista city council has selected its new city council member for District 4, replacing Andrea Cardenas who resigned in February.

Rachel Morineau will take over for the district, effective immediately.

She was sworn in late Thursday night, at the end of a lengthy special meeting at city hall.

Morineau was one of eight candidates interviewed publically for the job during the meeting. Each candidate was asked the same exact questions, about the housing crisis, the Gaylord resort, increasing engagement in the city, and the city’s infrastructure.

The council’s questions, however, did not include how to regain trust after the Cardenas scandal or Harborside Park, two issues constituents in District 4 have told us are top of mind.

"I was up here, but I was up here for them because I want to see them up here in this seat someday and I want to encourage everyone to be able to do that," said Morineau, in her brief comments after getting appointed.

Rachel Morineau is a community engagement director for South Bay Community Services, according to her application for the seat. She promised an open-door policy and said she was ready to get to work.

"I am what you get, this is all you get from me is a hard worker, committed," said Morineau.

Several people did ask the council to not fill the seat and instead wait for the November election, when the community can elect their next representative. They also asked them to select someone with no ties to Andrea Cardenas.

Morineau will now serve in the seat until December after voters elect who they'd like to see fill the seat for a full term in the November election.

Cardenas’ sentencing is set for August, her brother was recently sentenced to two years probation.

