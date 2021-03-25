Chula Vista Police: Third suspect sought in Sunset View Park slaying arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A third suspect sought in the killing of a 17-year-old at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista has been arrested, police announced Thursday.

Police said 22-year-old Deonte Martinez was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old on March 11. CVPD said Martinez peacefully surrendered to police at the department's headquarters.

Police said Martinez and two others, 18-year-old Larry Bradford and a 16-year-old, were involved in a fight with the victim and several of his acquaintances while at the park. After the fight, two of the suspects pulled out handguns and began shooting the victim.

The reason for the fight and motive for the shooting is still unknown, police said. Due to his age, the victim's name has not been publicly identified, police added.

On March 22, Bradford was arrested and booked into jail on the charge of accessory to murder, and the 16-year-old offender was also arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on the charge of homicide. Both were located at a Spring Valley home by police and were arrested without incident.

Martinez has been booked into jail on a homicide charge as well.

Chula Vista Police is still trying to locate any witnesses to the shooting and asks anyone with information to call the department at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.