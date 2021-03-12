Chula Vista police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old at Sunset View Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday evening at a park in Chula Vista, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the shooting took place at Sunset View Park, on 1390 S. Greensview Dr., at around 7:21 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find the male victim, later identified as a 17-year-old, with gunshot wounds down in the parking lot. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

Despite life-saving measures, the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Chula Vista police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but they released the following information: “ … it appears the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with some friends. While at the park, the victim got into an argument with several subjects possibly known to the victim. During the argument one of the subjects brandished a handgun and began shooting the victim.”

Police said witnesses described the suspected shooter and his companions as four Black males, ages 17-20, and 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. According to police, the four males are believed to have left the scene in a dark-colored, 4-door Honda or Acura sedan.

“I’m a parent myself. To think about what these parents are going through, it’s a senseless, tragic incident. Our investigators will be working hard to try to determine who did this and take them into custody for what they did,” a CVPD official at the scene told ABC 10News.

Police officials at the scene said Thursday's shooting was the second at the park in the past week involving a juvenile. According to police, on March 6, a 15-year-old boy went to use the park's bathroom while his grandmother waited for him in the car. In the bathroom, police said the boy got into an argument with two other men and was shot in the arm. The 15-year-old boy is expected to be OK.

“At this time there is no evidence to support this incident is or is not related to the shooting that took place at Sunset View Park on March 6th,” police stated.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Chula Vista police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.