Chula Vista: Two teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park, one suspect sought

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- Authorities have announced the arrests of two teens in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in East Chula Vista on March 11.

Chula Vista police investigators arrested Larry Bradford, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old at a residence in the neighboring city of Spring Valley on Monday. Both Bradford and the 16-year-old offender were taken into custody without incident, according to Lt. Dan Peak, of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Bradford was booked into county jail on the charge of accessory to murder. Investigators believe Bradford assisted in the shooting and acted as the get-away driver. The 16-year-old offender was booked into Juvenile Hall on the charge of homicide, according to Peak.

Peak said police are searching for a third suspect who investigators believe also shot the victim.

READ: Chula Vista police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old at Sunset View Park

"The investigation is still on-going but has been able to determine an additional offender, Deonte Martinez (22-years-old) also shot the victim during the incident," said Peak. Martinez’s location is currently unknown, and he should be considered armed and dangerous."

The arrests were announced nearly two weeks since the unidentified victim was gunned down at Sunset View Park on South Greensview Drive in Eastlake.

Police said the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with some friends. While at the park, the victim got into an argument with several subjects possibly known to the victim.

"After the fight, two subjects brandished handguns and began shooting the victim," said Peak.

The reason for the fight and motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Officers arrived to find the male victim with gunshot wounds down in the parking lot. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

Eastlake residents were surprised, as this was the second shooting at the park in a week. Many are now asking the City for a police substation in the area.

In response, Deputy mayor John McCann will be hosting a public safety meeting on zoom next Tuesday. He said in a statement:

“The community of Eastlake is one of the most secure neighborhoods in the City. We need to work together to keep it that way. I believe by bringing people together, we can make the issues at Sunset View Park just isolated incidents.” John McCann, Chula Vista Deputy Mayor

In the meantime, the department has pledged to increase patrols.

“We will continue to have a large presence in the Eastlake community,” Lt. Peak said.

The Chula Vista Police Department is currently trying to locate Martinez and any witnesses to this incident. Anyone who may have any information regarding Martinez’s location, or this incident is asked to please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151.