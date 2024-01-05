Chula Vista police release surveillance video of 4 home-invasion suspects

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department has released new video of four people involved in a home invasion from Nov. 2023.

The four suspects tried breaking into a home on Pershing Road, near Otay Ranch, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at about 2 a.m.

One of the criminals opened fire at the door of the home, and the person on the other side was a father pushing back to protect his family.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

In the video above, there are four men walking out of what appears to be a gray or silver sedan.

They're wearing dark clothes and masks.

The intruders came through a broken garage door, then broke down the door that led into the home.

That's when the father inside immediately reacted and pushed them back out.

"I just hear really loud banging on the garage door. The door gets broken down, and I see someone stumble into the house," the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, told ABC 10News. "As soon as I see that, I just grab him, throw him back outside into the garage and slam the door in his face. They shoot at the door and it goes through the door into the staircase, and they just leave."

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the intruders didn't steal anything.

The father did not get a look at the four intruders' faces because they were wearing masks and hoodies.

All four suspects drove off, and police have been looking for them ever since.

CVPD and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone who recognizes the car or suspects to call them with their tip.

People sharing any information leading to an arrest can earn up to a $1,000 reward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit your tip via P3 Tips.