Four on the run after break-in attempt in Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista resident successfully prevented a home invasion early Sunday morning, police said. Four suspects, with one in a getaway car, attempted breaking in through an open garage door, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on 1200 Pershing Road. The suspects broke through the door from garage and entered the house.

The 24-year-old resident who was present during the break-in, pushed one suspect back into the garage and secured the broken door.

One of the suspects then fired a gunshot through the closed door, missing the resident, before they fled.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen during the attempted break-in.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made.