Father's quick thinking stops intruders from breaking into east Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista family is safe after the quick thinking of a father who stopped a home break-in over the weekend just as it was getting started.

A group of individuals believed to be young men were able to make it into the home on Pershing Road through a broken garage, breaking down the door that leads into the house.

The man who stopped the intruders spoke to ABC 10News anonymously, out of concern for his family's safety since the four people are still on the run.

He said he was asleep in his room with his wife and one-year-old child when he heard commotion in the garage. His mom and brother also live at the home.

RELATED: Four on the run after break-in attempt in Chula Vista home

The young father said once they broke the door down, one of the four people stumbled inside but he didn't get any further.

"As soon as I see that, I just grab him, throw him back outside into the garage, and slam the door in his face," said the father.

He told ABC 10News that he saw two other individuals in the garage, and all the suspects were masked, wearing hoodies, and gloves.

While he could not identify the group, the father said he suspected they were teenagers based on their physical builds.

Once thrown out of the house, he said he barricaded his body against the door to keep the group out, then he heard a gunshot. He was unhurt but said the bullet went through the door and pierced the staircase.

Three of the intruders ran to a car waiting outside with a fourth person behind the wheel.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.