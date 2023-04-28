Border Patrol: 88 migrants from 12 countries tried entering US via Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to ABC 10News that more than 80 migrants tried to enter the country illegally via the Tijuana River Channel early Friday morning.

According to Border Patrol, a total of 88 people were in the group traveling directly west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Agents said the migrants came from a wide variety of countries, excluding Mexico.

The people were from the following nations: Angola, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Georgia, Ireland, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the area because four of the migrants needed medical attention, and they were taken to a nearby hospital, Border Patrol's statement says.

The rest of the group was taken to nearby Border Patrol stations for processing.

