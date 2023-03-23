Six Haitian migrants stranded in Tijuana River, rescued by Border Patrol agents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Border Patrol agents say six stranded Haitian people were rescued from the Tijuana River Channel Wednesday after attempting to enter the United States illegally.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the group of migrants were trying to cross the river and eventually became stranded on a "small" island in the middle of the channel.

The San Diego County Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team were all called to assist CBP agents with rescuing the individuals.

CBP says due to the large amount of rain San Diego County has recently received, the river was unusually deep and the water is moving more swiftly than is expected for that area.

After the migrants were saved from the river, they were all medically checked for injuries and taken into custody by Border Patrol.

“We have said it many times, do not place your life or the lives of your loved ones in the hands of callous smugglers,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

“There is only one safe way to enter the United States, and that is through designated ports of entry.”