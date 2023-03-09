Authorities respond to report of migrants stuck in Tijuana River in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – More than 60 migrants reportedly became stuck in the Tijuana River in the San Ysidro area, prompting a response from multiple agencies and emergency responders early Thursday morning.

At around 4 a.m., San Diego Police officers, Border Patrol agents, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to an emergency call that came from an area behind a shopping mall in the 4300 block of Camino De La Plaza.

ABC 10News learned the incident involved a group of over 60 men, women, and children.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker observed at least one person taken away in an ambulance, who was joined by another person holding a small child.

The status of other members of the group was unclear as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Border Patrol agents are handling the investigation.