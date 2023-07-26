Barrio Logan swimming pool reopens after getting lifeguards

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Barrio Station Community Swimming Pool has reopened for the first time in years.

Nearly three weeks ago -- ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt reported live on the pleas from the community to get the pool back open.

The pool had been shut down since 2019 because of staffing shortages. Barrio Station needed four lifeguards but said just one would be enough for at least 25 children to take a dip.

Since ABC 10News' coverage -- the executive director of Barrio Station says she received many calls from people wanting to help, one young woman signed up to become a lifeguard.

She also got two people from the Barrio Station boxing program trained and certified to be lifeguards.

Because of that, the pool was able to reopen on Monday and is now open seven days a week from noon until 5 p.m.

