Barrio Logan swimming pool suffering lifeguard shortage

BARRIO LOGAN, Calif. (KGTV) — A swimming pool in the Barrio Logan area is calling on local lifeguards to help deliver a memorable summer experience for children of some of the lowest income households in the region.

According to a press release, the Barrio Station Community Swimming Pool currently has a lifeguard shortage going into the peak of pool season. The pool has remained closed because of the staffing problem.

"The Barrio Logan community has not been able to enjoy their community swimming pool as of the summer of 2019," the release says, referencing the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. "The children and families are begging for the opening of their area pool."

Rachel Ortiz, the executive director for Barrio Station, says they can use up to four lifeguards; however, even one would be sufficient so at least 25 children can take a dip.

Ortiz says during the pandemic, many lifeguards' certifications expired before they could renew them, contributing to the shortage.

If you're interested in applying, call 619-238-0314 or apply in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2196 Newton Ave.

The pool has been part of the Barrio Logan community since 1984.