Police ID man shot, killed in San Ysidro shooting

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego Police Department identified the man shot and killed in San Ysidro late Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of East Park Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found Carlos Arvizu, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in Infront of a home. Paramedics arrived and rushed Arvizu to the hospital, where he died.

During their initial investigation, they learned a suspect or suspects had confronted Arvizu before he was shot and fled the scene.

San Diego Police Department Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and said it’s unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting. Detectives say the victim was allegedly visiting friends who lived at a home in the area before he was shot at least one time.

Detectives searched the neighborhood for evidence or witnesses who may have information about the shooting. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPS Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

