Some Seaport Village businesses reopen after water main break, but repairs continue through the night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crews are still working around the clock to repair a water main break near Seaport Village in downtown San Diego, with the city saying the ruptured pipe itself has been fixed and work to fill the hole and repair the road is ongoing.

Six businesses remained without water service Wednesday afternoon, including Eddie V's, The Cheesecake Factory and Puesto. The city said it hoped to restore water service by 6 p.m.

The break happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The city spokesperson says a 16-inch underground pipe failed, though the cause of the break has not yet been determined.

Some businesses that were forced to close Tuesday have since reopened. Andre Velasquez was back at work at Mike Hess Brewing Wednesday afternoon after the flooding forced a closure.

"We started seeing that there was water pouring all across the boardwalk and it just kept getting bigger and bigger and started flowing even faster," Velasquez said.

Next door at Marion's Fish Market, owner Andrea Escaba said water reached the patio. The restaurant also closed, but a few workers stayed behind to finish prepping food for the week.

"We had all the fish that had been delivered so we had to cut it and bread it because we didn't want it to stay out, so I had two people stay," Escaba said.

With repairs continuing, businesses at Seaport Village expressed relief at being back open.

"We're here today and we're just gonna. Just go with the flow and pretty much stay open," Velasquez said.

Crews are expected to work through Wednesday night to repair the road, with the goal of having everything back open by Thursday. The city recommends visitors coming to Seaport Village enter through Kettner Boulevard.

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